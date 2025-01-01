Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning TransMedics Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

TransMedics Gr TMDX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.24%. Currently, TransMedics Gr has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMDX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,500.84 today based on a price of $62.23 for TMDX at the time of writing.

TransMedics Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

