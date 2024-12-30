Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Travelers Companies Stock In The Last 20 Years

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.77%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion.

Buying $100 In TRV: If an investor had bought $100 of TRV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $648.65 today based on a price of $239.87 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.