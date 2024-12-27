If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Hamilton Lane HLNE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.52%. Currently, Hamilton Lane has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion.

Buying $100 In HLNE: If an investor had bought $100 of HLNE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $250.39 today based on a price of $151.55 for HLNE at the time of writing.

Hamilton Lane's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

