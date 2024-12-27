Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Verisk Analytics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Verisk Analytics VRSK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.02%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRSK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,289.78 today based on a price of $277.30 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

