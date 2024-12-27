In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 42.60 68.75 10.21 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 11.41 1.17 0.98 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 21.80 26.97 3.87 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 167.69 15.13 7.57 4.44% $0.08 $0.54 8.81% Western Digital Corp 67.81 1.83 1.44 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.79 3.61 1.36 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 10.41 0.60 0.64 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 54.45 3.33 1 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 25.59 1.07 0.65 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 46.99 6.71 2.19 7.36% $0.41 $0.82 22.62%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

At 42.6 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.91x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 68.75 relative to the industry average by 10.25x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.21 , which is 4.66x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% that is 16.47% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion , which is 79.27x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion , which indicates 53.51x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.07% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 22.62%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing well financially but may face challenges in revenue expansion. Overall, Apple's strong profitability metrics outweigh the lower revenue growth, positioning it favorably within the industry sector.

