Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agilent Technologies Stock In The Last 10 Years

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.59%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $327.79 today based on a price of $134.60 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.