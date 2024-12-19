$100 Invested In Tyler Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tyler Technologies TYL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.78%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion.

Buying $100 In TYL: If an investor had bought $100 of TYL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,249.63 today based on a price of $593.50 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

