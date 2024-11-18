In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 43.29 8.22 3.49 6.19% $32.08 $31.0 11.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 22.94 1.63 1.69 2.52% $36.56 $97.13 3.88% PDD Holdings Inc 12.27 4.51 3.54 13.54% $37.97 $63.36 85.65% MercadoLibre Inc 66.69 23.82 5.21 10.37% $0.72 $2.44 35.27% JD.com Inc 12.77 1.68 0.36 5.71% $16.3 $45.94 1.2% Coupang Inc 43.03 10.51 1.52 1.74% $0.28 $2.27 27.2% eBay Inc 15.47 5.43 3.05 11.59% $0.95 $1.85 3.04% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.63 1.40 0.50 5.1% $2.32 $6.34 -3.6% Dillard's Inc 10.54 3.54 1.03 3.9% $0.15 $0.58 -5.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 28.03 3.55 2.57 3.14% $0.08 $0.22 12.41% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.34 4.02 2.83 6.26% $0.79 $1.77 24.08% Macy's Inc 23.83 1 0.18 3.53% $0.44 $2.16 -3.48% Nordstrom Inc 13.22 3.96 0.25 13.68% $0.4 $1.49 3.23% Kohl's Corp 7.06 0.52 0.12 1.73% $0.35 $1.6 -4.18% Savers Value Village Inc 19.91 3.38 1.01 5.09% $0.07 $0.22 0.53% Groupon Inc 11.77 8.07 0.60 -24.66% $0.01 $0.11 -3.48% Average 20.77 5.13 1.63 4.22% $6.49 $15.17 11.77%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 43.29 for this company is 2.08x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.22 which exceeds the industry average by 1.6x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.49 , which is 2.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.19% is 1.97% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.08 Billion , which is 4.94x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $31.0 Billion , which indicates 2.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 11.04% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 11.77%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong operational efficiency and profitability relative to industry competitors.

