If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $15,000 Today

Fiserv FI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.07%. Currently, Fiserv has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In FI: If an investor had bought $1000 of FI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,293.83 today based on a price of $183.73 for FI at the time of writing.

Fiserv's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.