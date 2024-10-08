Here's How Much $100 Invested In Reliance 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.2%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion.

Buying $100 In RS: If an investor had bought $100 of RS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $278.89 today based on a price of $283.46 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

