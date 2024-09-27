If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,200 Today

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.95%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,215.13 today based on a price of $328.45 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 15 Years

