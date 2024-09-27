If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $600 Today

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.09%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $635.28 today based on a price of $84.48 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

