Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MercadoLibre 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.17%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In MELI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $55,763.39 today based on a price of $2062.13 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.