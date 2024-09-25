$1000 Invested In Builders FirstSource 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Builders FirstSource BLDR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 31.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.88%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLDR: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLDR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $34,093.65 today based on a price of $193.01 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Builders FirstSource's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.