Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Krystal Biotech Stock In The Last 5 Years

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.07%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion.

Buying $100 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $441.29 today based on a price of $198.79 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

