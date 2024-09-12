Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Sirius XM Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.82%. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In SIRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SIRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,248.27 today based on a price of $28.28 for SIRI at the time of writing.

Sirius XM Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

