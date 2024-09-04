If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

HealthEquity HQY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.59%. Currently, HealthEquity has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion.

Buying $100 In HQY: If an investor had bought $100 of HQY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $443.22 today based on a price of $82.68 for HQY at the time of writing.

HealthEquity's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.