$100 Invested In Brookfield 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Brookfield BN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion.

Buying $100 In BN: If an investor had bought $100 of BN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $642.43 today based on a price of $50.28 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.