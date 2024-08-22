Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Welltower Stock In The Last 20 Years

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.08%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion.

Buying $100 In WELL: If an investor had bought $100 of WELL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $817.97 today based on a price of $117.48 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

