Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CBRE Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.85%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion.

Buying $100 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.81 today based on a price of $109.56 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.