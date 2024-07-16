$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $16,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Biomarin Pharmaceutical has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In BMRN: If an investor had bought $1000 of BMRN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,360.00 today based on a price of $85.89 for BMRN at the time of writing.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.