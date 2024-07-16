Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Element Solutions Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Element Solutions ESI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.55%. Currently, Element Solutions has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion.

Buying $100 In ESI: If an investor had bought $100 of ESI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $287.64 today based on a price of $27.65 for ESI at the time of writing.

Element Solutions's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

