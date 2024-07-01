$1000 Invested In Boot Barn Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.25%. Currently, Boot Barn Holdings has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In BOOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of BOOT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,457.31 today based on a price of $130.13 for BOOT at the time of writing.

Boot Barn Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

