$100 Invested In Permian Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Permian Resources PR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.95%. Currently, Permian Resources has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion.

Buying $100 In PR: If an investor had bought $100 of PR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.00 today based on a price of $15.70 for PR at the time of writing.

Permian Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

