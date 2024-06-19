If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

Loading... Loading...

CME Gr CME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.2%. Currently, CME Gr has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion.

Buying $100 In CME: If an investor had bought $100 of CME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $710.01 today based on a price of $191.06 for CME at the time of writing.

CME Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

