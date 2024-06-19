Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chord Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Chord Energy CHRD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.43%. Currently, Chord Energy has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHRD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHRD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,101.17 today based on a price of $166.75 for CHRD at the time of writing.

Chord Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

