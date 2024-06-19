Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Trade Desk Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Trade Desk TTD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.33%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTD: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,236.20 today based on a price of $99.40 for TTD at the time of writing.

Trade Desk's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.