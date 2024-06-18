Here's How Much $100 Invested In Patrick Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Patrick Industries PATK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.09%. Currently, Patrick Industries has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion.

Buying $100 In PATK: If an investor had bought $100 of PATK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.46 today based on a price of $106.50 for PATK at the time of writing.

Patrick Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

