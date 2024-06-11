Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nasdaq Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Nasdaq NDAQ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.87%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of NDAQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,844.32 today based on a price of $59.02 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.