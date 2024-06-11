Here's How Much $100 Invested In Flutter Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Flutter Entertainment FLUT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.19%. Currently, Flutter Entertainment has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion.

Buying $100 In FLUT: If an investor had bought $100 of FLUT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $250.81 today based on a price of $185.69 for FLUT at the time of writing.

Flutter Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.