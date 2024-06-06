$1000 Invested In Hartford Finl Servs Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.58%. Currently, Hartford Finl Servs Gr has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,088.07 today based on a price of $100.20 for HIG at the time of writing.

Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.