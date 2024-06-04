Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Blackstone 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,836.36 today based on a price of $117.74 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.