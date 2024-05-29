Here's How Much $100 Invested In Saia 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Saia SAIA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.73%. Currently, Saia has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion.

Buying $100 In SAIA: If an investor had bought $100 of SAIA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $890.91 today based on a price of $393.96 for SAIA at the time of writing.

Saia's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

