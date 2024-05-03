If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Loading... Loading...

GE Aero GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.66%. Currently, GE Aero has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion.

Buying $100 In GE: If an investor had bought $100 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $316.03 today based on a price of $164.08 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aero's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.