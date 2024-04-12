Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Jabil Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.03%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $18,416.21 today based on a price of $134.07 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.