$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.32%. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANF: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,908.62 today based on a price of $128.40 for ANF at the time of writing.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.