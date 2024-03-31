IPO Previews For The Week

Loading... Loading...

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR will be trading publicly starting on April 3, 2024. The company's price band is set between $4.00 and $5.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Mobile-health Network Solutions will be offering 2,250,000 shares at a per-share value of $4.50.

Evaluating IPOs

Initial public offerings, or IPOs, are the transitional processes of private companies deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on exchanges. IPOs typically offer companies the ability to build capital by distributing shares across the market. A company interested in becoming publicly tradeable must first meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.

