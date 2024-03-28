If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $8,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,067.65 today based on a price of $68.62 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

