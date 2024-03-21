Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CBRE Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.86%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,021.33 today based on a price of $95.64 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.