If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $900 Today

Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.44%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion.

Buying $100 In ALB: If an investor had bought $100 of ALB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $863.15 today based on a price of $122.74 for ALB at the time of writing.

Albemarle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.