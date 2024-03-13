If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.75%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,086.31 today based on a price of $655.07 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

