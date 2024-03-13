$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,500 Today

Loading... Loading...

Republic Servs RSG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.46%. Currently, Republic Servs has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In RSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of RSG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,501.33 today based on a price of $185.44 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Servs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.