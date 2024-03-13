Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Textron Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Textron TXT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.29%. Currently, Textron has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion.

Buying $100 In TXT: If an investor had bought $100 of TXT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,392.06 today based on a price of $91.80 for TXT at the time of writing.

Textron's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

