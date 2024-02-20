Penske Automotive Group Board Member Sold $303K In Company Stock

Loading... Loading...

RONALD STEINHART, Board Member at Penske Automotive Group PAG, reported an insider sell on February 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: STEINHART's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 2,029 shares of Penske Automotive Group. The total transaction value is $303,497.

Monitoring the market, Penske Automotive Group's shares down by 2.01% at $146.19 during Tuesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group operates in about 20 U.S. states and overseas. It has about 150 U.S. light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico as well as 189 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second-largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 44 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 20 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the U.S. and U.K. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.

Breaking Down Penske Automotive Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Penske Automotive Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.71% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 16.34% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Penske Automotive Group's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 2.84.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.64.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 9.63 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.34 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.88, Penske Automotive Group presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

