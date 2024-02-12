Here's How Much $100 Invested In Reliance Steel & Aluminum 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.08%. Currently, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion.

Buying $100 In RS: If an investor had bought $100 of RS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $407.34 today based on a price of $299.61 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.