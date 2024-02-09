Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carlisle Companies Stock In The Last 10 Years

Carlisle Companies CSL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.07%. Currently, Carlisle Companies has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,460.13 today based on a price of $342.74 for CSL at the time of writing.

Carlisle Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

