$1000 Invested In Intuit 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.4%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,036.18 today based on a price of $635.30 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

