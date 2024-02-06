Here's How Much $100 Invested In Medpace Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Medpace Hldgs MEDP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.94%. Currently, Medpace Hldgs has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion.

Buying $100 In MEDP: If an investor had bought $100 of MEDP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $471.22 today based on a price of $295.29 for MEDP at the time of writing.

Medpace Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.