Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Discover Finl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Discover Finl DFS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.57%. Currently, Discover Finl has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In DFS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DFS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,008.56 today based on a price of $106.63 for DFS at the time of writing.

Discover Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

