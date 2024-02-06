If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,100 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 6, 2024 1:00 PM | 1 min read
CoStar Gr CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, CoStar Gr has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion.

Buying $100 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $100 of CSGP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,068.67 today based on a price of $81.85 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

